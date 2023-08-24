Game #128 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Please win. I'm away from the computer, and doing parts from the phone is not easy. So this is the GameThread.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ORIOLES
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Ryan Mountcastle - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Kyle Gibson - RHP
