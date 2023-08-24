Game #128 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

Please win. I'm away from the computer, and doing parts from the phone is not easy. So this is the GameThread.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Whit Merrifield - LF Adley Rutschman - C Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS Brandon Belt - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Ryan Mountcastle - DH George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF Danny Jansen - C Ramon Urias - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Adam Frazier - 2B Jose Berrios - RHP Kyle Gibson - RHP