Game #128 GameThread: Jays @ Orioles

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Please win. I'm away from the computer, and doing parts from the phone is not easy. So this is the GameThread.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ORIOLES
Whit Merrifield - LF Adley Rutschman - C
Bo Bichette - SS Gunnar Henderson - SS
Brandon Belt - 1B Anthony Santander - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Ryan Mountcastle - DH
George Springer - RF Ryan O'Hearn - 1B
Daulton Varsho - CF Austin Hays - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Danny Jansen - C Ramon Urias - 3B
Cavan Biggio - 2B Adam Frazier - 2B
Jose Berrios - RHP Kyle Gibson - RHP

