Jays Lose to Orioles, Again

Blue Jays 3 Orioles 5

Jose Berrios’ night started great. He didn’t allow a runner through the first three innings. All looked good. Then came the fourth, where Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer, his third in two games.

The fifth didn’t go any better, starting with a single and a home run. After the first out, there were four singles in a row, and we were down 5-2.

Berrios gave up 9 hits, 5 earned, with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

We didn’t get a baserunner until the fourth inning, either. Then, we loaded the bases with no outs. A Vladimir Guerrero ground out, and George Springer sac fly got us a 2-0 lead. But, despite a Daulton Varsho double, that was all we got.

Brandon Belt homered in the sixth to make it a two-run game again, but that was as close as we’d get.

Once again not enough offense, just six hits. No one had more than one hit,

And one of those six hits turned into an out. Danny Jansen hit a fly ball that went off the left-center field wall. A double all the way, but it was slightly misplayed, and Danny decided to try to make it a triple. He wasn’t out by a lot, but there was no reason to chance it. One out in the seventh, down by two, be happy you are in scoring position. He wasn’t running hard until he got to second base, so he should have just shut it down.

At least there were some runs today.

Jay of the Day: Belt (.138 WPA). It seems like he gets the award every day.

The Other Award: Berrios (-.321) and Chapman (-.104, for and 0 for 3 with 2 strikeouts; a timely hit from Matt could have changed the game). But the whole lineup deserves the ‘Award’ minus Belt.

The Jays head home for 3 against the Guardians. I’ve got a weekend away in the middle of nowhere. I’m pretty sure I won’t have cell service for the weekend. I’m tenting for the first time in several years. Wish me luck.