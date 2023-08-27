 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #131 GameThread: Guardians @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: AUG 01 Orioles at Blue Jays Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game three of three against the Guardians.

Former Jays’ prospect Noah Syndergaard (2-6, 6.42) vs. Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.52) is the pitching matchup,

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.

