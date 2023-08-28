Game #132 GameThread: Nationals @ Jays

The games are starting to count down, and the Jays need some wins. I’m a little slow getting on the GameThread. I played tennis this afternoon, and one of my tennis friends had a minor medical moment. I spent the afternoon sitting with him just to see that he was ok.

There was some news this afternoon. Matt Chapman is on the IL. Ernie Clement is up. He’s playing short today. Davis Schneider is in at third. Bo isn’t on the IL, but is sitting today.

The team is saying we could see Chad Green up with the team by the weekend.

Apparently, Vlad was taking balls at third base today. I wouldn’t read too much into that, players often will take some balls at another position. It is a long season. Sometimes you want to have fun. But maybe if they need to make a move late in the game, Vlad could move across the diamond.

Springer is back in the leadoff spot. Merrifield has been scuffling a bit of late.

Today's Lineups NATIONALS BLUE JAYS CJ Abrams - SS George Springer - RF Lane Thomas - RF Brandon Belt - DH Joey Meneses - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Keibert Ruiz - C Davis Schneider - 3B Dominic Smith - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B Ildemaro Vargas - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Jake Alu - 2B Danny Jansen - C Alex Call - LF Ernie Clement - SS Jacob Young - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Josiah Gray - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

