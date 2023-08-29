Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Batters

Over the last two weeks, the Jays are 6-6.

The offense averaged 4.3 runs per game, a step down from their season average of 4.5.

Hot

Danny Jansen: Played in 7 games, starting 6. Hit .350/.480/.650 with 3 doubles, 1 home run, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. He was also hit by pitch 2 times, bringing him up to 7 this month.

Started all the games at catcher. He’s hitting terrific even after being hit on the hands and arms by pitches so many times. Teams have been running wild on him, he’s had 10 steals against in the 7 games, without catching any. He’s also had 3 wild pitches against him in the two weeks. But then when you have a 1.130 OPS we’ll ignore that.

Daulton Varsho: Started all 12 games. Hit .268/.362/.488 with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 2 steals, 2 caught stealing, 6 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Started 6 games in center and 6 in left. It seems like he’s finally become the hitter we hoped we were getting in the trade. FanGraphs says he’s reached base on 62.5% when he has tried to bunt for a single. Between his defense and his bat, he must be at the top for most valuable Jay over the past couple of weeks, if not the last month.

George Springer: Started 10 games. Hit .243/.326/.541 with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts, and 4 steals.

Started all the games in RF. He has 19 steals on the season, setting a new career high at age 33. It hasn’t been his best season, but if he can keep a .867 OPS going for the last month, we’ll be happy. His defense in right looks a lot better than his defense in center. And he does have a flair for a spectacular play now and then.

Brandon Belt: Started 10 games. Hit ..222/.364/.556 with 4 home runs, 8 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Played 2 games at first base, 8 as DH. If you ignore the first month, Belt’s been our best hitter this season. Even if you do count it, he’s been the best hitter on the team by OPS+. I’d be happy with the Jays signing him for another year.

Davis Schneider: Played 5 games, starting 4. He .467.529/1.200 with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

He’s started at 3B, 2B, LF and DH. I think he’ll get more playing time over the next two weeks.

Cold

Alejandro Kirk: Started 6 games. Hit .182/.182/.227 with 0 home runs, 1 double, 0 walks and 0 strikeouts.

All of the starts were at catcher. Basestealers are 3-0 against him in those games. He’s in a deep slump. I don’t know what is going on. Last year it seemed like he could make hard contact every time up to the plate.

Whit Merrifield: Played in 12 games, starting 11. Hit .160/.173/.200 with 2 doubles, 1 steal, 1 walk and 8 strikeouts.

He started 6 games at second base, 5 in left field and played a couple of innings in right. He’s in a deep slump. I don’t know why. Maybe the aches and pains that go along with a long season, or maybe he’s just lost his focus for a bit. He hasn’t been stealing bases at the rate he was earlier in the year either. Whatever is going on, it would really help the team if he could start hitting again.

Bo Bichette: Started 8 games. Hit .229/.229/.400 with 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Played 7 games at SS, 1 at DH. It isn’t really fair to put him into the cold pile on just 8 games after being on the DL (and being out again, day-to-day, they tell us). He might have been better off staying out for a few more days, but, with us in the Wild Card race, it’s tough not to try to push it a little. Hopefully, he’ll be back playing soon.

Matt Chapman: Started 9 games. Hit .156/.229/.188 with 1 double, 3 walks and 14 strikeouts.

On the IL now and he likely should have been on the IL two weeks ago, but it is hard to complain about a guy who is trying to help out even though he’s not 100%. I’d like to think he’ll be back before the end of the season, but who knows?

Kevin Kiermaier: Played in 8 games, starting 6: Hit .182/.217/364 with 1 double, 1 home run, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts, with 1 steal.

He had a great start to the season, but his numbers have been sliding down since the end of May. But people still want to see him lead off. All in all, he’s been far better for the Jays than we could have expected.

Cavan Biggio: Played in 8 games, starting 6. Hit .136/.296/.136 with 4 walks, 9 strikeouts and 1 steal.

Started 4 games at second and 2 in right. Also play some first and third base. His batting average has been on an uphill climb since the start of May until these last two weeks.

Santiago Espinal: Played in 7 games, starting 5. Hit .059/.105/.059 with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

He started 2 games at short, 2 at third base and 1 at second. He has a couple of option years left. I’d be all for sending him down to Buffalo if it is a choice between him and, well, any of the infielder types.

In Between

Vladimir Guerrero: Started all 12 games. Hit .283/.365/.457 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles, 5 walks, 4 strikeouts.

Played first in 10 games, DH in 2. Not hot, not cold, though a better version of ‘not hot’ than we’ve seen in a bit. His whole season seems to have been ‘not hot’. He is on a 9 game-hitting streak. He’s made a couple of errors in the last two weeks. He’s up to 8 now, last year he had 10 errors. His defense seems much the same as last year. He was a terrible choice for Gold Glove then. I’m guessing he won’t win it this year.

Also Played

Paul DeJong: Played 2 games in this two-week period for the Jays, going 0 for 5. For the Giants he’s hitting .150/.143/.300 in 5 games.

Nathan Lukes: Had 1 at-bat.

Ernie Clement: Had 4 at bats with 2 hits, both singles. He’ll get some more at bats in the next two weeks.

Jordan Luplow: Had 1 at-bat and struck out. He’s hitting .333/.429/.556 in 21 PA with the Twins. I wish we would have let him play a bit.