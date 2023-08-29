Bo Bichette to IL, Mason McCoy Up

This month, Bo Bichette has been put on the IL for the second time. This time for a right quad strain.

Mason McCoy has been called up from Buffalo to take Bo’s spot. McCoy came to the Jays in a trade from the Mariners for Trent Thornton (who is doing very well for Seattle, with a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings). The team had an opening on the 40-man roster, so there was room to add McCoy.

Mason was hitting .192/.298/.274 in 21 games for the Bisons. Before that, he hit .234/.330/.407 in 87 for Tacoma in the PCL.

I’m imagining he’ll be looked on as a defensive replacement, with Clement and Schneider getting the bulk of the time at short and third base.

I think we can fairly infer that Bo came off the IL too quickly last time. But, with time running out on the season, I’m sure they will be in a hurry to get him back again.

In other MLB news, old friend Josh Donaldson has been released by the Yankees. Josh was hitting .142/.225/.434 for the Yankees in 33 games this year. It might be the end of the line for Donaldson.

Davis Schneider bats second today and plays second base. Espinal’s at third and Clement at short.