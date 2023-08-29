Game #133 GameThread: Nationals @ Jays

Game two of three with the Nationals.
I’m sure you heard the news of Bo Bichette hitting the IL. Mason McCoy is up in his roster spot.
Today’s lineup:
|NATIONALS
|BLUE JAYS
|CJ Abrams - SS
|George Springer - RF
|Lane Thomas - RF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Joey Meneses - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Dominic Smith - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Carter Kieboom - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Jake Alu - LF
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Ildemaro Vargas - 2B
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Jacob Young - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|MacKenzie Gore - LHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
