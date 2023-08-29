 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #133 GameThread: Nationals @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Game two of three with the Nationals.

I’m sure you heard the news of Bo Bichette hitting the IL. Mason McCoy is up in his roster spot.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

NATIONALS BLUE JAYS
CJ Abrams - SS George Springer - RF
Lane Thomas - RF Davis Schneider - 2B
Joey Meneses - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Keibert Ruiz - C Danny Jansen - C
Dominic Smith - 1B Whit Merrifield - LF
Carter Kieboom - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH
Jake Alu - LF Ernie Clement - SS
Ildemaro Vargas - 2B Santiago Espinal - 3B
Jacob Young - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
MacKenzie Gore - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...