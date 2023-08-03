Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Pitchers

Since the break, the Jays are 10-8 with a 3.68 ERA. The pitching and defense have kept the team in almost every game.

Hot

Yusei Kikuchi: 4 starts, 2-0, 1.23 ERA. In 22 innings, batters hit .244/.326/.281 with 0 home runs, 7 walks and 23 strikeouts.

Two were quality starts, and two were where he was taken out before it could be a QS. Last year we wanted to run him out of town. This year, we couldn’t do without him. We fans tend not to see potential, we see what is happening now. John hasn’t had much confidence in him, which is understandable, but with how hard he’s worked his bullpen, he will have to change his ways. Especially now that he has a 6-man rotation, he’s going to have to give the benefit of the doubt to any starter that looks ok. John still pulled him at 91 pitches yesterday. If guys are going to get an extra day of rest, we are going to have to open up the pitch count, or he’ll run into overworking the pen again.

Chris Bassitt: 4 starts, 2-1, 3.13 ERA. In 33 innings, batters hit .285/.332/.423 with 4 home runs, 8 walks and 32 strikeouts.

Batters are hitting him well, but he’s not allowing many runs. Is it luck? Is it a skill? Two of the four starts were quality starts. One, he allowed just 2 runs but only went 5 innings. Yesterday he allowed 4 runs in 6 innings.

José Berríos: 4 starts, 0-1, 2.42 ERA. In 22.1 innings, batters hit .265/.361/.349 with 1 home run, 11 walks and 22 strikeouts.

He had four good starts, not giving up more than 2 earned in any of them. He’s allowed many base runners but hasn’t let many score. I hope he can keep up the latter part.

Trevor Richards: 9 games, 1-0, 4 holds, 2 blown saves, 2.79 ERA. In 9.2 innings, batters hit .222/.333/.444 with 2 home runs, 6 walks and 16 strikeouts.

He gave up a single earned run in 3 of the games. He hasn’t been used as a long reliever in the 9 games. I wish we could actually use him as a long man because we need one.

Yimi Garcia: 10 games, 2 saves, 2 holds, a loss and a blown save, 2.89 ERA. In 9.1 innings, batters hit .257/.278/.429 with 1 home run, 0 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Pitching in 10 of 18 games. John seems to think he has a rubber arm. He works so much. Kind of hot lite, but still, he’s been very consistent.

Tim Mayza: 8 games, 4 holds, a blown save/win, 1.42 ERA. In 6.1 innings, batters hit .182/.280/.318 with 1 home run, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

I’m glad we have another lefty, so we don’t have to overwork Mayza. He’s been so good.

Jay Jackson: 8 games, 2-0, 1 hold, 0.00 ERA. In 10 innings, batters hit .118/.189/.336 with 3 walks and 12 strikeouts.

He is away from the team, with his son. I can’t think of anything worse than a child being unwell. Can only wish the best for him and his family.

Cold

Alek Manoah: 3 starts, 0-1, 5.68. In 12.2 innings, batters hit ..208/.391/.417 with 2 home runs, 12 walks and 12 strikeouts.

There were also 3 hit batters, one that we’ll remember for a long while. Guys are having a hard time hitting him, but then 12 walks in 12.2 innings is not something that continues. He will have to throw strikes if he wants to pitch later into games. He had one quality start.

Erik Swanson: 8 games, 2 saves, 5 holds, 5.14 ERA. In 7 innings, batters hit .379/.438/.414 with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

He only had one bad outing, but that one was really bad, 4 earned in 1 inning. He’s only had one clean inning in that time.

Nate Pearson: 7 games, 0-1, 2 holds, the blown save/loss, 12.27 ERA. In 7.1 innings, batters hit .222/.400/.630 with 3 home runs, 7 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Two games have been bad, four were very good, and one was in between. Without the home runs, things would be going ok. He is back in Buffalo.

In Between

Kevin Gausman: 2 starts, 1-0, 3.75 ERA. In 12.0 innings, batters hit ..222/.271/.578 with 5 home runs, 3 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Just two starts coming off the injury. Other than the home runs, he was terrific, but then they were costly. We’ll see this afternoon.

Also Pitched

Génesis Cabrera: 5 games, 1-0, 1 hold, 4.50 ERA. In 6 innings, batters hit .182/.250/.227, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

He had the one bad outing, the same game all the other relievers had a bad outing.

Jordan Hicks: 2 games, one didn’t go well (it didn’t go well for any of our relievers) and one where he pitched an inning, giving up just a walk (because of a bad call).

Hyun Jin Ryu: Made the one start. 5 innings, 9 hits, 1 home run, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

Bowden Francis: Pitched in 1 game, 2 innings, 1 hit, no walks, 2 strikeouts.

Mitch White: Pitched in 3 games. 18.00 ERA, 4 hits, 1 home run, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. Batters hit .333/.471/.750.

DFAed.

Ernie Clement: Pitched in the blowout game. 1 inning, 3 hits, 1 earned, and 1 hit batter,

IL

Adam Cimber: now on the 60-day IL. It is unlikely we’ll see him back this year.

Chad Green: Very close to being ready to join the team.