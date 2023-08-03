 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Bantering: Richards to IL

By Tom Dakers
MLB: AUG 01 Orioles at Blue Jays Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We have an early game today, 3:00 Eastern time.

There is a roster move before the game:

  • Trevor Richards has been put on the IL with neck inflammation.
  • Bowden Francis has been recalled.

That is not good news; Richards has been important to our bullpen. Chad Green should be back soon, but he’s not likely to be able to go more than an inning at a go.

Francis has been up and down a bunch. He’s pitched 15.2 innings and has a 2.30 ERA with 12 hits, 3 home runs, 4 walks and 14 strikeouts.

Today’s Lineups:

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Gunnar Henderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH
Anthony Santander - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ryan O'Hearn - RF George Springer - RF
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Adam Frazier - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Austin Hays - LF Daulton Varsho - LF
Ramon Urias - 3B Paul DeJong - SS
Ryan McKenna - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Jack Flaherty - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Sean Barber had a very good day yesterday. He just missed three calls, all strikes that were called balls. One of them made life much tougher for Jordan Hicks.

