Friday Bantering: Richards to IL

We have an early game today, 3:00 Eastern time.
There is a roster move before the game:
- Trevor Richards has been put on the IL with neck inflammation.
- Bowden Francis has been recalled.
That is not good news; Richards has been important to our bullpen. Chad Green should be back soon, but he’s not likely to be able to go more than an inning at a go.
Francis has been up and down a bunch. He’s pitched 15.2 innings and has a 2.30 ERA with 12 hits, 3 home runs, 4 walks and 14 strikeouts.
Today’s Lineups:
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan O'Hearn - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Austin Hays - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Sean Barber had a very good day yesterday. He just missed three calls, all strikes that were called balls. One of them made life much tougher for Jordan Hicks.
