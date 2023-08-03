Game #110 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

Game four of this series. The Jays need a win to gain a draw. Maybe we can win this one by hitting not by being hit.
Richard is on the IL, Francis is up.
Kirk is in, I’m not sure if it is to give Danny a day off after getting hit on the hand or if it is just his turn.
Today's Lineups
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan O'Hearn - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Austin Hays - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Ryan McKenna - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
