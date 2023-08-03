 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #110 GameThread: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Game four of this series. The Jays need a win to gain a draw. Maybe we can win this one by hitting not by being hit.

Richard is on the IL, Francis is up.

Kirk is in, I’m not sure if it is to give Danny a day off after getting hit on the hand or if it is just his turn.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Adley Rutschman - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Gunnar Henderson - SS Brandon Belt - DH
Anthony Santander - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ryan O'Hearn - RF George Springer - RF
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Adam Frazier - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Austin Hays - LF Daulton Varsho - LF
Ramon Urias - 3B Paul DeJong - SS
Ryan McKenna - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Jack Flaherty - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

Gausman will pitch into the

view results
  • 0%
    4th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    5th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6th
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    7th
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    9th
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Will we get any hits out of the middle of the order (4,5,6) spots.

view results
  • 100%
    Yes, 4 or more
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Yes 2-3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes 1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

How about the bottom of the order (7,8,9)

view results
  • 0%
    Yes, 4 or more.
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Yes 2-3
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Yes 1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

