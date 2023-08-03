Jays Lose to Orioles, Again

Orioles 6 Blue Jays 1

Once again, we couldn’t hit.

Just five hits in the game, so scoring a run is a bit of an overachievement.

Merrifield had two hits, Vlad, Kirk, and Kiermaier had the others. Vlad drove in our run.

Kevin Gausman wasn’t sharp. He gave up 8 hits and 2 walks in 4.1 innings, giving up 3 earned. It wasn’t like he was giving up rockets, mostly seeing-eye hits. But there were a lot of them. Kevin was saved a run by a very nice throw by Daulton Varsho, getting Austin Hays at the plate.

Bowden Francis got four outs without giving up a run.

Génesis Cabrera got three outs, with a strikeout.

Thomas Hatch pitched 2.1 innings. He had some trouble in the ninth. He gave up 5 hits, 2 earned, 1 unearned with a walk and 2 strikeouts. He was hurt by some bad bunt defence. A bunt to Chapman, who expect DeJong to cover third. Matt got the ball, looked to third, no one there, and then threw wide of first.

No Jays of the Day today. Vlad had the high mark at .086.

The Other Award: Chapman (-.180 for an 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts), Kirk (-.166, 1 for 4, 2 k), and Gausman (-.099).

Tomorrow we start a series in Boston. Some hitting would be nice.