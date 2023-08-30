 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

So a win today would be nice, if only for the sake of having an enjoyable game to watch.

If you were wondering about Brandon Belt, his back locked up on him. I’ve had that happen. It isn’t fun.

Every fan base seems to think their team is the only one that uses analytics, and they would be much better if they didn’t:

This one is good:

Not about the Jays, but I loved this feature of Minute Maid Park when it first opened:

Today’s lineup is from Middle Infielders R Us:

Today's Lineups

NATIONALS BLUE JAYS
CJ Abrams - SS George Springer - DH
Lane Thomas - RF Davis Schneider - 2B
Joey Meneses - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Keibert Ruiz - DH Whit Merrifield - LF
Carter Kieboom - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C
Jake Alu - LF Daulton Varsho - CF
Ildemaro Vargas - 2B Ernie Clement - SS
Riley Adams - C Santiago Espinal - 3B
Jacob Young - CF Cavan Biggio - RF
Patrick Corbin - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

