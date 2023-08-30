Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

So a win today would be nice, if only for the sake of having an enjoyable game to watch.

If you were wondering about Brandon Belt, his back locked up on him. I’ve had that happen. It isn’t fun.

Brandon Belt on why he wasn't available to come off bench last night:



"I was on my way to coming into the game. Took some swings, and my back locked up on me. Hadn't had any problems with it this yr. It spasmed on me pretty good. It was tough to shake..." #BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 30, 2023

Every fan base seems to think their team is the only one that uses analytics, and they would be much better if they didn’t:

we absolutely have to stop with this



The Yankee season failed because they relied on a high-risk strategy of older players staying healthy, and it didn't work out. There's too many Quad-A guys playing.



Name the successful team who doesn't "use the analytics?" you can't. — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) August 30, 2023

This one is good:

Analytics is when my team does something I don't like — Thomas Trovato (@thomt17) August 30, 2023

Not about the Jays, but I loved this feature of Minute Maid Park when it first opened:

Many people don't believe that just seven years ago there was a hill in CF in Houston with a 30° incline and a freaking flagpole on top of it (on the field and in play!) but there is video evidence. pic.twitter.com/089RT9w8dl — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 29, 2023

Today’s lineup is from Middle Infielders R Us: