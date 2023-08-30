Game #134 GameThread: Nationals @ Jays

Ok......let’s try something different. Jays, win or lose, up to you, but let’s not make it a soul-crushing loss. Anything but that, ok?

I’m trying to decide if I should walk over to the bar to watch the game or sit at home and watch the game. Going to the bar has the availability of endless beer, which is an important thing when watching the Jays lately.

Today’s lineup features more second basemen than one would think would be humanly possible.

Today's Lineups NATIONALS BLUE JAYS CJ Abrams - SS George Springer - DH Lane Thomas - RF Davis Schneider - 2B Joey Meneses - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Keibert Ruiz - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Carter Kieboom - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Jake Alu - LF Daulton Varsho - CF Ildemaro Vargas - 2B Ernie Clement - SS Riley Adams - C Santiago Espinal - 3B Jacob Young - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Patrick Corbin - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

