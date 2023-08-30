Quick Recap: Jays win

Nationals 0 Jays 7

That was much more fun.

Since I am at the bar, we will save the real recap for later, but that game was so much more fun than yesterday's.

Great start for Chris Bassitt. 8 innings, in controlled all the way.

And great day for the bats. Alejandro Kirk drove in three, with two doubles and a single. And Santiago Espinal drove in two.

Davis Schneider had a hit and two walks.

And we saw Mason McCoy (he's bald Jerry, bald) because we needed to use every middle infielder we could find.

And I have to continue to watch games at this bar. I am willing to make the sacrifice.