Jays Shutout On Waiver Claims

The Jays didn’t get anyone off today’s waiver claims extravaganza. Teams can claim as many players on waivers as they like, and Cleveland and Cincinnati used that to remake their teams for the last month. The Guardians are 64-70 but have an outside shot at catching the Twins, who are five games up on them. Fangraphs has them with a 5.5% chance of making the playoffs, but they are going as all-in as they can.

The Guardians got Matt Moore, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez

The Reds got Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe.

The Mariners claimed Dominic Leone.

No one claimed Randal Grichuk. Grichuk hasn’t been hitting since joining the Angels.

The Guardians have 3 games left with the Rangers, so it is possible this could help the Jays.

We don’t know if the Jays put any claims in.

#MNTwins put in claims. Nobody reached them. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) August 31, 2023

Guardians at 64-70 claimed 3 players (pitchers Giolito, Lopez and Moore). They were in position to do so with the worst record among the contenders. Very likely many teams tried to claim these pitchers, — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2023