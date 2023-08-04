Luplow to Twins, White to Bisons

The Jays have a couple more roster moves today:

The Twins claimed Jordan Luplow off waivers.

Mitch White wasn’t claimed off waivers and was assigned to the Bison.

No surprise that White wasn’t claimed,

Luplow was with the team to be a right-handed bat, and he got all 14 at-bats, and he’s gone. Ernie Clement had much the same run. Why not try him at second vs. LHP? No, no he got 8 at-bats (with 4 hits). Why not use him.

Now it is Davis Schneider’s turn. GIVE HIM SOME PLAYING TIME.

Schneider was hitting .275/.416/.553 at Buffalo. He had a great July, hitting .348/.540/.725. Of course, he is hitting RHP (297/.453/.617) much better than LHP (.230/.328/.420),

Play him every day. If he goes 0 for 30, continue playing him every day. Play him.

Keegan Matheson has high expectations:

I’ve had Davis Schneider described to me as “Dan Uggla-ish” in terms of his build and style. He’s a remarkable development story for the #BlueJays.



Schneider brings some legitimate power. He’s been a fan and coach favourite at every level. A strong moustache, too. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 4, 2023

