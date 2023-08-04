 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Luplow to Twins, White to Bisons

By Tom Dakers
/ new
San Diego Padres v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Jays have a couple more roster moves today:

  • The Twins claimed Jordan Luplow off waivers.
  • Mitch White wasn’t claimed off waivers and was assigned to the Bison.

No surprise that White wasn’t claimed,

Luplow was with the team to be a right-handed bat, and he got all 14 at-bats, and he’s gone. Ernie Clement had much the same run. Why not try him at second vs. LHP? No, no he got 8 at-bats (with 4 hits). Why not use him.

Now it is Davis Schneider’s turn. GIVE HIM SOME PLAYING TIME.

Schneider was hitting .275/.416/.553 at Buffalo. He had a great July, hitting .348/.540/.725. Of course, he is hitting RHP (297/.453/.617) much better than LHP (.230/.328/.420),

Play him every day. If he goes 0 for 30, continue playing him every day. Play him.

Keegan Matheson has high expectations:

Yesterday’s umpire scorecard. As usual, the trailing team had the edge on the calls.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...