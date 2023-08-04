Luplow to Twins, White to Bisons

The Jays have a couple more roster moves today:
- The Twins claimed Jordan Luplow off waivers.
- Mitch White wasn’t claimed off waivers and was assigned to the Bison.
No surprise that White wasn’t claimed,
Luplow was with the team to be a right-handed bat, and he got all 14 at-bats, and he’s gone. Ernie Clement had much the same run. Why not try him at second vs. LHP? No, no he got 8 at-bats (with 4 hits). Why not use him.
Now it is Davis Schneider’s turn. GIVE HIM SOME PLAYING TIME.
Schneider was hitting .275/.416/.553 at Buffalo. He had a great July, hitting .348/.540/.725. Of course, he is hitting RHP (297/.453/.617) much better than LHP (.230/.328/.420),
Play him every day. If he goes 0 for 30, continue playing him every day. Play him.
Keegan Matheson has high expectations:
I’ve had Davis Schneider described to me as “Dan Uggla-ish” in terms of his build and style. He’s a remarkable development story for the #BlueJays.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 4, 2023
Schneider brings some legitimate power. He’s been a fan and coach favourite at every level. A strong moustache, too.
Yesterday’s umpire scorecard. As usual, the trailing team had the edge on the calls.
