 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #111 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Another series.

And we get to see the Blue Jays debut of Davis Schneider. Honestly, it can’t hurt to try someone new in the lineup. I don’t know why they didn’t try Clement but such is life.

Maybe we could get some hits today. We don’t seem to be interested in getting hits lately.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - LF
George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Masataka Yoshida - DH
Danny Jansen - C Rafael Devers - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Adam Duvall - CF
Matt Chapman - 3B Triston Casas - 1B
Davis Schneider - 2B Connor Wong - C
Paul DeJong - SS Luis Urias - 2B
Daulton Varsho - CF Yu Chang - SS
Alek Manoah - RHP James Paxton - LHP

Poll

Will Davis Schneider get a hit today?

view results
  • 96%
    Yes
    (32 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (1 vote)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll

IF the over/under on Manoah’s innings is 5 I’d take the

view results
  • 59%
    Over
    (19 votes)
  • 40%
    Under
    (13 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What part of the order will get the most hits?

view results
  • 37%
    Top 1-3
    (11 votes)
  • 24%
    Middle 4-6
    (7 votes)
  • 37%
    Bottom 7-9
    (11 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...