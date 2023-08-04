Game #111 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Another series.

And we get to see the Blue Jays debut of Davis Schneider. Honestly, it can’t hurt to try someone new in the lineup. I don’t know why they didn’t try Clement but such is life.

Maybe we could get some hits today. We don’t seem to be interested in getting hits lately.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - LF George Springer - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Masataka Yoshida - DH Danny Jansen - C Rafael Devers - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH Adam Duvall - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Triston Casas - 1B Davis Schneider - 2B Connor Wong - C Paul DeJong - SS Luis Urias - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF Yu Chang - SS Alek Manoah - RHP James Paxton - LHP

Poll Will Davis Schneider get a hit today? Yes

No vote view results 96% Yes (32 votes)

3% No (1 vote) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll IF the over/under on Manoah’s innings is 5 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 59% Over (19 votes)

40% Under (13 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now