Game #111 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Another series.
And we get to see the Blue Jays debut of Davis Schneider. Honestly, it can’t hurt to try someone new in the lineup. I don’t know why they didn’t try Clement but such is life.
Maybe we could get some hits today. We don’t seem to be interested in getting hits lately.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jarren Duran - LF
|George Springer - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Masataka Yoshida - DH
|Danny Jansen - C
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Connor Wong - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Yu Chang - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|James Paxton - LHP
Poll
Will Davis Schneider get a hit today?
-
96%
Yes
-
3%
No
Poll
IF the over/under on Manoah’s innings is 5 I’d take the
-
59%
Over
-
40%
Under
Poll
What part of the order will get the most hits?
-
37%
Top 1-3
-
24%
Middle 4-6
-
37%
Bottom 7-9
