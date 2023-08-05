Around The Nest Episode 7: Davis Schneider at the Top of the Ladder

Around The Nest, the Blue Jays minor league podcast, is celebrating the promotion of Davis Schneider to the major leagues on this week’s episode. Schneider started his pro career before the minor leagues contracted, so he has made stops with the Gulf Coast Blue Jays, the Bluefield Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts (for an exhibition game), the Vancouver Canadians, the Dunedin Blue Jays, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Buffalo Bisons, and now he’s reached the top—and recorded a homer in his first plate appearance for good measure.

Starting from low-A Dunedin, broadcaster Chris Valentine speaks about Roque Salinas, whose bat finally caught fire in July, J.J. Sanchez’s 95-mph fastball, Josh Mollerus’ wipeout slider, and Kelena Sauer’s sweeping slider. Podcast host and voice of the Vancouver Canadians Tyler Zickel then speaks about his team being the first affiliate in the Blue Jays organization to reach 60 wins and Wednesday’s cycle completed by Michael Turconi. Bob Lipman then joins the conversation from New Hampshire where the Fisher Cats now have a brand new rotation, with all five starting pitchers from the beginning of the season switched out with the recent departure of Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse. Bob also gives an update on Steward Berroa, Phil Clarke, and Trevor Schwecke. Up at triple-A, Bisons’ play-by-play guy Pat Malacaro looks back at Davis Schneider’s rung-by-rung progression up the Blue Jays’ minor league ladder and looks forward to the upcoming two weeks of high-intensity baseball as Buffalo makes a push to enter the International League playoffs.