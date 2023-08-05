 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Bantering: Jays Stuff

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Today’s game is a 4:00 Eastern start. Not much for Blue Jays news.

This is pretty nice:

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. The Jays were in front early, so not a surprise that the Red Sox were favoured.

Hazel Mae has some great news:

Today’s lineup, complete with Davis Schneider.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - CF
Brandon Belt - DH Masataka Yoshida - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH
George Springer - RF Rafael Devers - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Triston Casas - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Verdugo - RF
Daulton Varsho - CF Luis Urias - 2B
Davis Schneider - 2B Connor Wong - C
Paul DeJong - SS Yu Chang - SS
Jose Berrios - RHP Chris Murphy - LHP

