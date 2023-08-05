Saturday Bantering: Jays Stuff

Today’s game is a 4:00 Eastern start. Not much for Blue Jays news.
This is pretty nice:
Celebrate each other pic.twitter.com/6xrvg22Xq2— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 4, 2023
Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. The Jays were in front early, so not a surprise that the Red Sox were favoured.
Hazel Mae has some great news:
Jay has plenty of reason to smile. His son, JR is off his I.V. in NICU and weighing in at 2 pounds now. He told me he appreciates everyone’s love and well wishes and continues to welcome your prayers.. “always”#BlueJays https://t.co/pWYQzdjYQ6— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2023
Today’s lineup, complete with Davis Schneider.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Justin Turner - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Connor Wong - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Yu Chang - SS
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Chris Murphy - LHP
