Game #112 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Game 2 of 3 with the Red Sox. Another game like yesterday’s would be ok by me.
Davis Schneider ended his first day in the MLB with a .400/.400/1.000/1.400 line. I’d be tempted to retire.
Today’s lineup: Danny Jansen was a late scratch with wrist inflammation. Kirk takes his spot on the field and in the order.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Justin Turner - DH
|George Springer - RF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Connor Wong - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Yu Chang - SS
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Chris Murphy - LHP
Poll
If the over/under on Berrios’ innings is 6 I’d take the
-
81%
Over
-
18%
Under
Poll
Will Davis Schneider get a hit again today?
-
94%
Yes
-
5%
No
Poll
Will the Jays homer again today?
-
76%
Of Course
-
23%
Of Course.
Loading comments...