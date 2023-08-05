 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #112 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Game 2 of 3 with the Red Sox. Another game like yesterday’s would be ok by me.

Davis Schneider ended his first day in the MLB with a .400/.400/1.000/1.400 line. I’d be tempted to retire.

Today’s lineup: Danny Jansen was a late scratch with wrist inflammation. Kirk takes his spot on the field and in the order.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - CF
Brandon Belt - DH Masataka Yoshida - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH
George Springer - RF Rafael Devers - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Triston Casas - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Verdugo - RF
Daulton Varsho - CF Luis Urias - 2B
Davis Schneider - 2B Connor Wong - C
Paul DeJong - SS Yu Chang - SS
Jose Berrios - RHP Chris Murphy - LHP

Poll

If the over/under on Berrios’ innings is 6 I’d take the

view results
  • 81%
    Over
    (13 votes)
  • 18%
    Under
    (3 votes)
16 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Davis Schneider get a hit again today?

view results
  • 94%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (1 vote)
18 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the Jays homer again today?

view results
  • 76%
    Of Course
    (10 votes)
  • 23%
    Of Course.
    (3 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

