Game #112 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

Game 2 of 3 with the Red Sox. Another game like yesterday’s would be ok by me.

Davis Schneider ended his first day in the MLB with a .400/.400/1.000/1.400 line. I’d be tempted to retire.

Today’s lineup: Danny Jansen was a late scratch with wrist inflammation. Kirk takes his spot on the field and in the order.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - CF Brandon Belt - DH Masataka Yoshida - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Justin Turner - DH George Springer - RF Rafael Devers - 3B Danny Jansen - C Triston Casas - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Verdugo - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Luis Urias - 2B Davis Schneider - 2B Connor Wong - C Paul DeJong - SS Yu Chang - SS Jose Berrios - RHP Chris Murphy - LHP

Poll If the over/under on Berrios’ innings is 6 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 81% Over (13 votes)

18% Under (3 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Davis Schneider get a hit again today? Yes

No vote view results 94% Yes (17 votes)

5% No (1 vote) 18 votes total Vote Now