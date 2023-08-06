Sunday Bantering: Vlad Gets Day Off

Happy Sunday. It will be happier with a sweep.
Yesterday’s game was something else. I would like to know if there had ever been an MLB game that both halves of the ninth inning ended with a player doubled off second, but I can’t find a way to do a Baseball Reference search to find that out.
Vladimir Guerrero is getting an off day. He had a homer and a double on Thursday and looked lost on Friday. Davis Schneider moves into the three spot (no pressure) Davis.
Alex Verdugo is back in the Red Sox lineup. Apparently, he arrived late for yesterday’s game.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Justin Turner - DH
|George Springer - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Reese McGuire - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Pablo Reyes - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Chris Murphy - LHP
This is great:
Ladies and Gentlemen……re-live the awesomeness of Brandon Belt #BlueJays #Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/1XqxVrUB7d— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 6, 2023
You have all seen the fight between José Ramírez and Tim Anderson. Ramírez thinks Anderson has been ‘disrespecting the game’. A phrase I generally hate. They go along with ‘play the game the right way’, which is generally code. This time, I don’t know. He seems to suggest that Anderson tags harder than he needs to.
José Ramírez didn’t hold back when talking about Tim Anderson pic.twitter.com/bA4kZsDazL— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 6, 2023
