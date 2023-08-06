Game #113 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

A good day for a sweep.
FanGraphs has the Jays at a 70.3% chance of making the playoffs
The Vlad-less lineup. Schneider batting third is interesting.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|RED SOX
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Justin Turner - DH
|George Springer - DH
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Reese McGuire - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Pablo Reyes - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Chris Murphy - LHP
Poll
Will there be an out on the bases today?
-
20%
Yes, by the Jays
-
32%
Yes, by the Red Sox
-
40%
Yes, both
-
7%
No
Poll
If the over/under for Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the
-
47%
Over
-
52%
Under
