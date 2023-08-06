 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #113 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

A good day for a sweep.

FanGraphs has the Jays at a 70.3% chance of making the playoffs

The Vlad-less lineup. Schneider batting third is interesting.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - CF
Brandon Belt - 1B Masataka Yoshida - LF
Davis Schneider - 2B Justin Turner - DH
George Springer - DH Rafael Devers - 3B
Matt Chapman - 3B Triston Casas - 1B
Cavan Biggio - RF Alex Verdugo - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Urias - 2B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reese McGuire - C
Paul DeJong - SS Pablo Reyes - SS
Chris Bassitt - RHP Chris Murphy - LHP

Poll

Will there be an out on the bases today?

Poll

If the over/under for Bassitt’s innings is 6 I’d take the

