Game #113 GameThread: Jays @ Red Sox

A good day for a sweep.

FanGraphs has the Jays at a 70.3% chance of making the playoffs

The Vlad-less lineup. Schneider batting third is interesting.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX Whit Merrifield - LF Jarren Duran - CF Brandon Belt - 1B Masataka Yoshida - LF Davis Schneider - 2B Justin Turner - DH George Springer - DH Rafael Devers - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Triston Casas - 1B Cavan Biggio - RF Alex Verdugo - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Urias - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Reese McGuire - C Paul DeJong - SS Pablo Reyes - SS Chris Bassitt - RHP Chris Murphy - LHP

Poll Will there be an out on the bases today? Yes, by the Jays

Yes, by the Red Sox

Yes, both

No vote view results 20% Yes, by the Jays (8 votes)

32% Yes, by the Red Sox (13 votes)

40% Yes, both (16 votes)

7% No (3 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now