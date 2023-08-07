Game #114 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

Tonight we have game 1 of 4 with the Guardians. It looks like the game will start on time.

Jose Ramirez is in the lineup tonight. He’s been suspended for three games (Tim Anderson got six and Emmanuel Clase one), but Ramirez is appealing the suspension (as is Anderson). I don’t know when the appeals will be heard (and Clase is taking the suspension tonight).

Jordan Romano threw a bullpen today. Chad Green is to throw 1-2 innings for Buffalo.

This is a stat that I don’t know what to do with:

Blue Jays have the 2nd highest percentage of hits to the opposite field this season in MLB (28.3%)

Davis Schneider is batting in the leadoff spot tonight. He’s hit 7th, 8th, 3rd and now leadoff. He’s playing left field.

Danny Jansen reappears in the lineup. Glad to see he is ok. Cavan Biggio is playing second base.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS Davis Schneider - LF Steven Kwan - LF Brandon Belt - DH Andres Gimenez - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B George Springer - RF Oscar Gonzalez - DH Danny Jansen - C Kole Calhoun - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Gabriel Arias - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Brayan Rocchio - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Myles Straw - CF Paul DeJong - SS Bo Naylor - C Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP Gavin Williams - RHP

There is some other AL East news:

Carlos Rodónis going on the IL again, with the Yankees calling up Jonathan Loáisiga to take his place. Nick Ramirez LHP is also being added to the roster. Deivi García gets DFAed.

The Orioles don’t like their commentators saying they haven’t done well in Tampa Bay:

Orioles announcer Kevin Brown has been indefinitely suspended for these comments on Baltimore's recent record against the Rays.



(via @awfulannouncing)

pic.twitter.com/2uORaM63li — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 7, 2023

