Today in Jays History: Brandon Morrow Throws One-Hitter

By Tom Dakers
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Abelimages/Getty Images

13 Years Ago

Brandon Morrow threw 8.2 no-hit innings. The Jays would win 1-0. It is likely the best pitching performance I ever watched.

With two out in the ninth, Evan Longoria hit a ground ball between second and first. Aaron Hill made a super effort to get to the ball and got a glove on it, but it bounced off the glove and into the right field. He wouldn’t have a play at first if he had caught the ball. I’ll put a gif of the play at the bottom of the post. Hill hoped the official scorer would call it an error, but it wasn’t.

It was a fantastic start; Morrow struck out 17 (1 shy of the Blue Jays franchise record, owned by Roger Clemens) and walked just 2. He faced four batters above the minimum. From the recap, his 100 Game Score tied for the fourth-best game score since the lively ball era started in 1920. The guys with better game scores? Kerry Wood (105), Nolan Ryan (101, against our Jays) and Sandy Koufax (101). Pretty good company.

He threw 137 pitches, something a pitcher with his injury troubles shouldn’t do. I would have taken him out after the hit, but he went on to get Dan Johnson to strike out to end the game. Most managers would have pulled him after the single (and 132 pitches), but Cito wanted him to walk off the field with a complete game.

The no-hitter almost ended in the second of the 9th inning; Rays Jason Bartlett he a fly ball to the wall in center field, and Vernon Wells made a terrific catch. If there wasn’t a no-hitter, I was sure that Vernon would have played it off the wall. Vernon ended up with a dislocated toe but would miss just one game. With 17 strikeouts, our defence didn’t need to make many great plays, but Vernon’s was as good a catch as you’ll see.

On the offensive side, the Jays only had 5 hits. Our run came in the first inning. Yunel Escobar took a 1-out walk (after leadoff hitter DeWayne Wise lined out). Escobar went first to third on a ground out and scored on Wells’ single. Morrow made that run stand-up.

The other rather incredible moment in the game was a stolen base by Jose Molina. That would be Molina’s only steal of the season, but he would steal 2 for us next season (and 20 in his 15-year career).

Anyway, it was Morrow’s day. In the recap, I said:

“For Morrow, it was his first complete game and his first shutout. And he is just 26; he’ll have more days like this.”

I was wrong.

Brandon would play in 100 games, making 93 starts, and had a 34-31 record and a 4.40 ERA in 5 seasons with the Jays. After leaving the Jays, he played with three teams, Padres, Dodgers, and the Cubs. You’ll remember he appeared in all 7 World Series games in 2017 with the Dodgers.

His last season was 2018. He played in 334 games, starting 113. He had a 51-43 record, 40 saves, a 3.96 ERA, 368 walks and 877 strikeouts.

The Hill play:

The lineups:

Tampa Bay Rays Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Pit Str WPA
Ben Zobrist RF 3 0 0 0 1 2 4 .264 .363 .373 .737 13 7 0.031
Carl Crawford LF 4 0 0 0 0 3 4 .299 .353 .480 .833 26 20 -0.181
Evan Longoria 3B 4 0 1 0 0 2 4 .285 .374 .482 .856 16 12 0.023
Dan Johnson 1B 3 0 0 0 1 2 4 .214 .429 .429 .857 22 12 -0.113
Matt Joyce DH 3 0 0 0 0 2 3 .204 .339 .437 .776 8 7 -0.115
John Jaso C 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 .267 .381 .378 .759 12 8 -0.109
B.J. Upton CF 3 0 0 0 0 2 3 .233 .318 .407 .725 14 9 -0.079
Reid Brignac 2B 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 .262 .314 .393 .708 10 8 -0.064
Willy Aybar PH-2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .247 .313 .376 .690 2 1 -0.027
Jason Bartlett SS 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 .238 .319 .333 .653 14 13 -0.118
Team Totals 29 0 1 0 2 17 31 .034 .097 .034 .131 137 97 -0.752
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 8/7/2023.

Toronto Blue Jays Table
Batting AB R H RBI BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Pit Str WPA
Dewayne Wise LF-CF 4 0 1 0 0 2 4 .271 .283 .525 .809 19 13 -0.070
Yunel Escobar SS 3 1 1 0 1 0 4 .252 .332 .322 .653 12 5 0.021
Jose Bautista RF 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .260 .375 .596 .971 22 11 -0.081
Vernon Wells CF 2 0 1 1 0 0 2 .274 .326 .522 .848 7 4 0.067
Travis Snider PH-LF 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 .252 .333 .489 .823 8 4 -0.019
Adam Lind DH 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 .224 .284 .388 .672 13 8 -0.038
Aaron Hill 2B 3 0 0 0 1 0 4 .213 .288 .406 .694 8 4 -0.037
Lyle Overbay 1B 3 0 1 0 0 0 3 .250 .330 .423 .753 5 5 0.005
Edwin Encarnacion 3B 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .249 .311 .472 .783 7 4 -0.066
Jose Molina C 2 0 0 0 1 1 3 .270 .341 .414 .756 15 8 -0.033
Team Totals 28 1 5 1 5 5 33 .179 .303 .214 .517 116 66 -0.251
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 8/7/2023.

Tampa Bay Rays Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit GSc IR IS WPA
Andy Sonnanstine, L (2-1) 5.1 3 1 1 3 1 0 3.98 21 77 56 0.127
Randy Choate 0.2 1 0 0 1 2 0 5.10 4 11 1 0 -0.020
Dan Wheeler 1.2 0 0 0 1 2 0 2.70 6 25 2 0 0.129
Lance Cormier 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.24 2 3 1 0 0.015
Team Totals 8 5 1 1 5 5 0 1.12 33 116 56 4 0 0.251
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 8/7/2023.

Toronto Blue Jays Table
Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str GSc WPA
Brandon Morrow, W (9-6) 9 1 0 0 2 17 0 4.45 31 137 97 100 0.751
Team Totals 9 1 0 0 2 17 0 0.00 31 137 97 100 0.751
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 8/7/2023.

