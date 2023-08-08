Poll Time: Do you approve of the job Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins are doing?

We haven’t done one of these in far too long, but now that we’ve had time to digest the trade deadline, I thought this might be a good moment to see how we feel about the front office.

At the deadline, we picked up:

Paul DeJong (and some money) for Matt Svanson (they also lost Jordan Luplow to waivers because of it).

Jordan Hicks for Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein.

Génesis Cabrera for Sammy Hernandez (and also lost Trent Thornton to waivers).

We thought they would be looking for an RHB, but that didn’t happen. We’ve been told that some teams decided not to be sellers, and others set prices high for right-handed power hitters.

I didn’t think we needed more relievers with Chad Green coming back, but we are happy to have them, especially with the injuries to Jordan Romano and Trevor Richards. The extra high-leverage arms have been needed.

It does seem that relievers are easy to pick up at the deadline. We’ve had a good track record of that.

And the front office called up Davis Schneider at seemingly just the right moment.

MLB Network had an interview with Ross Atkins today:

"I feel so good about this team."@BlueJays GM Ross Atkins joins #HighHeat to provide an update on Bo Bichette's knee and discuss the instant impact from rookie Davis Schneider!@alannarizzo | #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/6BzINvVXbS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 8, 2023

Do you approve of the job Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins are doing?

Mildly approve

Neutral

Mildly disapprove

13% Strongly approve (57 votes)

48% Mildly approve (209 votes)

13% Neutral (57 votes)

12% Mildly disapprove (53 votes)

11% Strongly disapprove (51 votes) 427 votes total

I love this old school manager type stuff:

Aaron Boone's Laz Díaz imitation. pic.twitter.com/s9Yij6JoCV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2023

He was terrible, even by Laz’s standards (66% called strike accuracy??):

It makes the scorecard for the Jays game look very good:

