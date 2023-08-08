 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #115 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Game two of four against the Guardians.

Chapman gets a ‘scheduled’ day off.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS
Whit Merrifield - LF Steven Kwan - LF
Brandon Belt - DH Andres Gimenez - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B
George Springer - RF Oscar Gonzalez - DH
Daulton Varsho - CF Ramon Laureano - RF
Danny Jansen - C Brayan Rocchio - SS
Cavan Biggio - 2B Gabriel Arias - 1B
Santiago Espinal - 3B Bo Naylor - C
Paul DeJong - SS Myles Straw - CF
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tanner Bibee - RHP

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s strikeouts is 7 I’d take the

view results
  • 58%
    Over
    (21 votes)
  • 41%
    Under
    (15 votes)
36 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Jays first run will be driven in by an

view results
  • 20%
    Outfielder
    (7 votes)
  • 28%
    Infielder (3B,SS,2B)
    (10 votes)
  • 51%
    Other (C, DH, 1B)
    (18 votes)
35 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many relievers will the Jays use tonight?

view results
  • 8%
    1-2
    (3 votes)
  • 37%
    3
    (14 votes)
  • 51%
    4
    (19 votes)
  • 0%
    5
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    6 or more
    (1 vote)
37 votes total Vote Now

