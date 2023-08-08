Game #115 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

Game two of four against the Guardians.

Chapman gets a ‘scheduled’ day off.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS GUARDIANS Whit Merrifield - LF Steven Kwan - LF Brandon Belt - DH Andres Gimenez - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - 3B George Springer - RF Oscar Gonzalez - DH Daulton Varsho - CF Ramon Laureano - RF Danny Jansen - C Brayan Rocchio - SS Cavan Biggio - 2B Gabriel Arias - 1B Santiago Espinal - 3B Bo Naylor - C Paul DeJong - SS Myles Straw - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Tanner Bibee - RHP

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s strikeouts is 7 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 58% Over (21 votes)

41% Under (15 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays first run will be driven in by an Outfielder

Infielder (3B,SS,2B)

Other (C, DH, 1B) vote view results 20% Outfielder (7 votes)

28% Infielder (3B,SS,2B) (10 votes)

51% Other (C, DH, 1B) (18 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now