Game #115 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

Game two of four against the Guardians.
Chapman gets a ‘scheduled’ day off.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|GUARDIANS
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Oscar Gonzalez - DH
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Brayan Rocchio - SS
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Gabriel Arias - 1B
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Bo Naylor - C
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Myles Straw - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Tanner Bibee - RHP
Poll
If the over/under on Kikuchi’s strikeouts is 7 I’d take the
-
58%
Over
-
41%
Under
Poll
The Jays first run will be driven in by an
-
20%
Outfielder
-
28%
Infielder (3B,SS,2B)
-
51%
Other (C, DH, 1B)
Poll
How many relievers will the Jays use tonight?
-
8%
1-2
-
37%
3
-
51%
4
-
0%
5
-
2%
6 or more
