Game #116 GameThread: Jays @ Guardians

Game three of four with the Guardians. I’m going to be missing from the thread for the most part. Tom M and I are going to watch the game at the pub. I may have a beer. Perhaps two, if the first one tastes good.

Some Jays news: Chad Green is on the 7-day concussion protocol. He was hit in the head by his catcher's throw to get a base stealer. I saw someone on Twitter calling him stupid because every little leaguer is taught to get out of the way of that (Green just turned), like no one in the world ever makes mistakes.

Today’s lineup. Schneider is back in there. Hopefully, he can end his career-longest hitless streak. It always surprises me when people complain about giving players a day off. I mean, it is August. almost all the players are dealing with some soreness or something. We know enough about baseball by now that we know guys will need a day now and then.

Bill James used to ask “Have you ever come home on a Friday night and just fallen into bed and relaxed for the week”, in baseball it can be a long time between ‘Friday nights’.