The Jays did what we expected with the two extra roster spots.

Chad Green has been added to the bullpen. And Spencer Horwitz has been called up.

Horwitz was up earlier in the season. Had 10 PA, with 2 singles and 2 walks. He hit. 337/.450/.495 for Buffalo this year.

Green has a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 rehab innings. He gives us another high leverage arm in the pen.