Game #135 GameThread: Jays @ Rockies

Tonight we have the start of a weekend series in Denver. They have a very nice ballpark there. Denver is also the only place I’ve been near an ‘active shooter’ moment. We were walking around downtown, and suddenly more police than I’ve seen in my life drove by very very fast. We didn’t know what was going on.

We went to a shoe store that had a TV on saying there was a shooting not far away. The people in the shop said, ‘you are not going anywhere’. We hung out in the shape for a long time. After a bit, it turned out that it was some guy who walked into his ex-wife’s office and shot her and then ran. He was found soon after.

Anyway, the rest of the time in Denver was very pleasant.

They are telling us that Bo won’t be on the IL long. Of course, he wasn’t on the IL long last time.

Bo Bichette did some running, hitting & fielding ground balls right at him. Hope is he’ll be back within minimum 10 days, manager John Schneider said — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 1, 2023

Other news:

There’s still no change when it comes to Alek Manoah and no set date for his return to game action.



John Schneider described it as “a natural build back up” after his time off.



Manoah still hasn’t thrown off a mound since joining Triple-A Buffalo... #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 1, 2023

Today’s lineup: