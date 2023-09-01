 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #135 GameThread: Jays @ Rockies

By Tom Dakers
Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Tonight we have the start of a weekend series in Denver. They have a very nice ballpark there. Denver is also the only place I’ve been near an ‘active shooter’ moment. We were walking around downtown, and suddenly more police than I’ve seen in my life drove by very very fast. We didn’t know what was going on.

We went to a shoe store that had a TV on saying there was a shooting not far away. The people in the shop said, ‘you are not going anywhere’. We hung out in the shape for a long time. After a bit, it turned out that it was some guy who walked into his ex-wife’s office and shot her and then ran. He was found soon after.

Anyway, the rest of the time in Denver was very pleasant.

They are telling us that Bo won’t be on the IL long. Of course, he wasn’t on the IL long last time.

Other news:

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ROCKIES
George Springer - RF Charlie Blackmon - RF
Davis Schneider - 3B Ezequiel Tovar - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Elias Diaz - C
Brandon Belt - DH Ryan McMahon - 3B
Danny Jansen - C Brendan Rodgers - 2B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Hunter Goodman - DH
Daulton Varsho - LF Nolan Jones - LF
Ernie Clement - SS Elehuris Montero - 1B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Brenton Doyle - CF
Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP Chris Flexen - RHP

