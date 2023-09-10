Game #143 GameThread: Royals @ Jays

A sweep would be nice.
20 games left of this season. I’m sure I think this every year but the season has just rushed by.
FanGraphs has playoff odds back to 75.9%. I don’t truly believe that. But I do believe the series against the Rangers will have a big effect on the odds. Texas is 1.5 games back of the Jays at the moment after their win last night.
The pitching matchup for the Ranger series:
#BlueJays vs. Rangers probables:— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 10, 2023
Monday: Chris Bassitt vs. Dane Dunning
Tuesday: Hyun Jin Ryu vs. Max Scherzer
Wednesday: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jordan Montgomery
Thursday: Kevin Gausman vs. Nathan Eovaldi
Today’s Lineup. There is a lefty starter for the Royals, their best pitcher of late by far. But it doesn’t give us a clue on if Belt is back ready to play/
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Maikel Garcia - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Bo Bichette - DH
|Salvador Perez - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Edward Olivares - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Nick Loftin - 1B
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Drew Waters - RF
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Cole Ragans - LHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
