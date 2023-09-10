 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #143 GameThread: Royals @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

A sweep would be nice.

20 games left of this season. I’m sure I think this every year but the season has just rushed by.

FanGraphs has playoff odds back to 75.9%. I don’t truly believe that. But I do believe the series against the Rangers will have a big effect on the odds. Texas is 1.5 games back of the Jays at the moment after their win last night.

The pitching matchup for the Ranger series:

Today’s Lineup. There is a lefty starter for the Royals, their best pitcher of late by far. But it doesn’t give us a clue on if Belt is back ready to play/

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Maikel Garcia - 3B George Springer - RF
Bobby Witt - SS Bo Bichette - DH
Salvador Perez - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
MJ Melendez - LF Davis Schneider - 2B
Edward Olivares - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Michael Massey - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF
Nick Loftin - 1B Santiago Espinal - 3B
Drew Waters - RF Ernie Clement - SS
Kyle Isbel - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Cole Ragans - LHP Jose Berrios - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...