Game #143 GameThread: Royals @ Jays

A sweep would be nice.

20 games left of this season. I’m sure I think this every year but the season has just rushed by.

FanGraphs has playoff odds back to 75.9%. I don’t truly believe that. But I do believe the series against the Rangers will have a big effect on the odds. Texas is 1.5 games back of the Jays at the moment after their win last night.

The pitching matchup for the Ranger series:

#BlueJays vs. Rangers probables:



Monday: Chris Bassitt vs. Dane Dunning

Tuesday: Hyun Jin Ryu vs. Max Scherzer

Wednesday: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jordan Montgomery

Thursday: Kevin Gausman vs. Nathan Eovaldi — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 10, 2023

Today’s Lineup. There is a lefty starter for the Royals, their best pitcher of late by far. But it doesn’t give us a clue on if Belt is back ready to play/