Tonight’s Lineup: Belt is Back

It is good to see that Brandon Belt is back in the lineup.

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - RF Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mitch Garver - DH Brandon Belt - DH Robbie Grossman - RF Davis Schneider - 2B Leody Taveras - CF Cavan Biggio - 3B Jonah Heim - C Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Smith - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Evan Carter - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Dane Dunning - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Ben Nicholson-Smith has a story about Alek Manoah a month after he was “sent down to Buffalo”.

Manoah got further medical testing done last week, meeting with multiple specialists to determine the severity of wear and tear on his knee, back, and right quad. No structural damage was found, so the team kept the door open to triple-A in the hopes that the right-hander would continue providing organizational depth as the big-league team pushes for the playoffs. However, one source said Manoah’s lingering physical issues are leading him to prioritize rest and recovery in the hopes that his health would benefit in the short- and long-term. While a return to a professional mound hasn’t fully been ruled out, it’s considered highly unlikely at this stage. Manoah has not pitched off a mound in a month and just two weeks remain in the triple-A schedule.

There are some obvious questions. The main one is that, if he’s injured, he should be on the major league IL list and then he would be drawing his major league salary.

The other question is why do I read comments on the Sportsnet site?

While a return to a professional mound hasn’t fully been ruled out, it’s considered highly unlikely at this stage.

There are only two weeks left in the Bisons’ season,

Old friend news: