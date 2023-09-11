 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tonight’s Lineup: Belt is Back

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays sweep the Kansas City Royals with a 5-2 victory Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It is good to see that Brandon Belt is back in the lineup.

Today's Lineups

RANGERS BLUE JAYS
Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - RF
Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Brandon Belt - DH
Robbie Grossman - RF Davis Schneider - 2B
Leody Taveras - CF Cavan Biggio - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Josh Smith - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF
Evan Carter - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Dane Dunning - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Ben Nicholson-Smith has a story about Alek Manoah a month after he was “sent down to Buffalo”.

However, one source said Manoah’s lingering physical issues are leading him to prioritize rest and recovery in the hopes that his health would benefit in the short- and long-term. While a return to a professional mound hasn’t fully been ruled out, it’s considered highly unlikely at this stage. Manoah has not pitched off a mound in a month and just two weeks remain in the triple-A schedule.

There are some obvious questions. The main one is that, if he’s injured, he should be on the major league IL list and then he would be drawing his major league salary.

The other question is why do I read comments on the Sportsnet site?

There are only two weeks left in the Bisons’ season,

Old friend news:

