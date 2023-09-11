Game #144 GameThread: Rangers @ Jays

The biggest series of the season, until the next biggest series.

I’d love to see the Jays win the first two games. That would take a lot of pressure off the last two. Not that I would be against a four-game sweep.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - RF Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mitch Garver - DH Brandon Belt - DH Robbie Grossman - RF Davis Schneider - 2B Leody Taveras - CF Cavan Biggio - 3B Jonah Heim - C Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Smith - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF Evan Carter - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Dane Dunning - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

