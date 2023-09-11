 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #144 GameThread: Rangers @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
The biggest series of the season, until the next biggest series.

I’d love to see the Jays win the first two games. That would take a lot of pressure off the last two. Not that I would be against a four-game sweep.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS BLUE JAYS
Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - RF
Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Brandon Belt - DH
Robbie Grossman - RF Davis Schneider - 2B
Leody Taveras - CF Cavan Biggio - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Josh Smith - 3B Daulton Varsho - LF
Evan Carter - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Dane Dunning - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Chris Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 7%
    5th
    (3 votes)
  • 35%
    6th
    (15 votes)
  • 42%
    7th
    (18 votes)
  • 9%
    8th
    (4 votes)
  • 4%
    9th
    (2 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who drives in the Jays first run?

view results
  • 30%
    An Outfielder
    (12 votes)
  • 50%
    An Infielder (2B, 3B, SS)
    (20 votes)
  • 20%
    Other (1B, C, DH)
    (8 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

