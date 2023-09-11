Game #144 GameThread: Rangers @ Jays

The biggest series of the season, until the next biggest series.
I’d love to see the Jays win the first two games. That would take a lot of pressure off the last two. Not that I would be against a four-game sweep.
Tonight’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|George Springer - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Cavan Biggio - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Evan Carter - LF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Dane Dunning - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
Chris Bassitt will pitch into the
-
7%
5th
-
35%
6th
-
42%
7th
-
9%
8th
-
4%
9th
Poll
Who drives in the Jays first run?
-
30%
An Outfielder
-
50%
An Infielder (2B, 3B, SS)
-
20%
Other (1B, C, DH)
