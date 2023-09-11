So That Sucked

Rangers 10 Blue Jays 4

I watched at the bar, and I’m not doing a real recap because the game was just terrible and there isn’t enough beer in the world to make me want to talk about it.

Let’s just say the decision to send Kevin Kiermaier home from second, with no outs, was just stupid. No one out, be smart, go station to station. But no, he was out, and that was just about the end. I guess there is a question of whether he was sent or if he just went on his own. If he was sent, Rivera should be fired. If he wasn’t sent, someone should hit Kiermaier with a bat several times. From that moment on, the game just sucked.

Anyway, bottom of the inning, the Rangers scored two.

And in the seventh inning, the Rangers scored five. And it was over.

Perhaps the Cabrera balloon has burst?

Cavan Biggio homered in the ninth.

No Jays of the day today. Kiermaier had the number, .119 WPA but that doesn’t take into account him being thrown out at the plate.

The Other Award: Bassitt (-.328), Cabrera (-.145) and Bo (-.133 for an 0 for 4)