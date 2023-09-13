Wednesday Bantering: Jays Notes

I truly don’t want to talk about the last couple of games.....PLEASE JUST WIN TONIGHT. For the sake of my emotional health, if nothing else.

The Rangers did get some bad news yesterday. Max Scherzer is out for the season, with a teres major strain. That’s in the upper back or shoulder. Max is 39 and has battled some injuries in the past few years.

The Jays are among several teams to be scouting Yoshinobu Yamamota. He’s going to cost someone a lot of money. But, he’ll likely be worth it.

Mike Petriello, at MLB.com, writes about Davis Schneider. As you know, Schneider has the best OPS, through the first 25 games of a career, in baseball history.

He’s doing it without having an amazing hard contact rate and not the best strikeout rate. but he doesn’t chase outside pitches at all.

The first thing: You’d think someone slugging .815 would be hitting the absolute tar out of the ball. You’d be wrong. Schneider’s hard-hit rate is a good-not-great 40%, or essentially what George Springer and Brandon Belt are doing. You’d assume that someone with a .370 average would be an incredible contact hitter, like Luis Arraez. You’d be wrong there, too. Schneider has struck out 29 times in those 102 plate appearances, or 28%, essentially tied for the second-highest on the Blue Jays. Not, of course, that they care about strikeouts with everything else he’s doing. But it’s not this, either.

Pitching and defense wins in the playoffs, or so we are continuously told (of course, a team has to get to the playoffs):

Most Defensive Runs Saved - Up The Middle Positions

(C, 2B, SS, CF)



1. Blue Jays

2. Cubs

3. Dodgers

4. Brewers

5. Rangers

6. Yankees

7. Orioles

8. Tigers

9. Phillies



29. Reds

29. Reds
30. Athletics



— SIS_Baseball (@sis_baseball) September 13, 2023

Can you imagine, back in April, being told that there would be an argument about who should play third base, Matt Chapman or Cavan Biggio, come mid-September?

Biggio is playing the best defense we have seen from him in his career and he’s one of the few Jays that I like to see come to the plate of late.

Chapman? Well, he was all world in April and not so much since.

Personally I’d be considering platooning them. But then Biggio can play other positions.

Today’s lineup against a lefty starter: