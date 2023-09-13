Jays Lose To Rangers Again

Rangers 10 Blue Jays 0
Let’s have a random notes recap:
- Nice top of the first for Yunei Kikuchi. A couple of deepish flyouts but nothing scary.
- Bo hit a fly to the wall but caught. Vlad had a ground single. Davis Schneider hit a fairly deep fly, but no runs in the first.
- Ernie Clements made a super play in the second, going to his right and then making a perfect throw. Davis Schneider followed that with his own nice play.
- We hit into our first double play in the second. Kirk erased Santiago Espinal (single) on a 3-4-3 double play.
- Kikuchi got his first two strikeouts to start the third, then Marcus Semien lined out. Three innings and 38 pitches for Yusei.
- Clement singles to start the third. Maybe we could score? But strikeout (Varsho), flyout (Springer) and ground out (Bo) stranded him at first.
- The fourth didn’t start as well. Walk, single. An out later, a single broke the shutout. A Nathaniel Lowe home run made it 4-0, and well, there was sadness across the land.
- We didn’t score in the bottom of the inning and the Rangers got two more in the fifth, and the fun went out of the game....season. 6-0.
- Kikuchi went 5 innings, gave up 5 hits, 6 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts. The two home runs were what hurt.
- The Rangers got another run in the sixth, off Bowden Francis.
- Rangers got 3 more off Chad Green.
It just sucked.
