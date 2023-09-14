Roster Moves: Chapman Activated, Lukes Down

I was wondering who would leave for Matt Chapman. It is Nathan Lukes. I wondered if they would want to keep an outfielder.

Chapman is hitting .248/.338/.431 with 15 home runs this season. He had an amazing April, but the rest of the season hasn’t been great.

I wondered how they would keep Biggio in the lineup with Chapman back. Well...

Today's Lineups RANGERS BLUE JAYS Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - DH Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Mitch Garver - DH Davis Schneider - 2B Robbie Grossman - RF Cavan Biggio - RF Jonah Heim - C Matt Chapman - 3B Josh Smith - 3B Whit Merrifield - LF Ezequiel Duran - LF Alejandro Kirk - C Evan Carter - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

I like it when they do things like this. Can’t hurt.

Taking batting practice has not worked for #Bluejays the last three games, so they’re not doing it on the field today. pic.twitter.com/Ajw44Nslmt — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) September 14, 2023

The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. It seems a funny time of year to do it. Do it before the trade deadline I understand. Do it after the season, I understand. Two weeks left in the season. I don’t get it.