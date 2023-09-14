 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roster Moves: Chapman Activated, Lukes Down

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

I was wondering who would leave for Matt Chapman. It is Nathan Lukes. I wondered if they would want to keep an outfielder.

Chapman is hitting .248/.338/.431 with 15 home runs this season. He had an amazing April, but the rest of the season hasn’t been great.

I wondered how they would keep Biggio in the lineup with Chapman back. Well...

Today's Lineups

RANGERS BLUE JAYS
Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - DH
Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Davis Schneider - 2B
Robbie Grossman - RF Cavan Biggio - RF
Jonah Heim - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Josh Smith - 3B Whit Merrifield - LF
Ezequiel Duran - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Evan Carter - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

I like it when they do things like this. Can’t hurt.

The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. It seems a funny time of year to do it. Do it before the trade deadline I understand. Do it after the season, I understand. Two weeks left in the season. I don’t get it.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...