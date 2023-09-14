Roster Moves: Chapman Activated, Lukes Down

I was wondering who would leave for Matt Chapman. It is Nathan Lukes. I wondered if they would want to keep an outfielder.
Chapman is hitting .248/.338/.431 with 15 home runs this season. He had an amazing April, but the rest of the season hasn’t been great.
I wondered how they would keep Biggio in the lineup with Chapman back. Well...
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Evan Carter - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
I like it when they do things like this. Can’t hurt.
Taking batting practice has not worked for #Bluejays the last three games, so they’re not doing it on the field today. pic.twitter.com/Ajw44Nslmt— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) September 14, 2023
The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom. It seems a funny time of year to do it. Do it before the trade deadline I understand. Do it after the season, I understand. Two weeks left in the season. I don’t get it.
Loading comments...