Game #147 GameThread: Rangers @ Jays

How about a win?
Matt Chapman is back in the lineup. I hope his finger is 100% and that maybe he’ll be able to hit once again.
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Ezequiel Duran - LF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Evan Carter - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays win again this season?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
