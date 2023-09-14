 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #147 GameThread: Rangers @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Texas Rangers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

How about a win?

Matt Chapman is back in the lineup. I hope his finger is 100% and that maybe he’ll be able to hit once again.

Today's Lineups

RANGERS BLUE JAYS
Marcus Semien - 2B George Springer - DH
Corey Seager - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Mitch Garver - DH Davis Schneider - 2B
Robbie Grossman - RF Cavan Biggio - RF
Jonah Heim - C Matt Chapman - 3B
Josh Smith - 3B Whit Merrifield - LF
Ezequiel Duran - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Evan Carter - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

