Jays Roster Move: Pearson Up, Francis Down

So I didn’t expect this:

The Blue Jays call Nate Pearson and send Bowden Francis back to Buffalo.

I didn’t expect to see Pearson back this year. In 5 appearances in September he has a 1.93 ERA in 4.2 innings, 3 hits, no walks and 7 strikeouts.

In August he made 6 appearances, 1.50 ERA, 6 innings, 6 hits, but 7 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Bowden Francis has been terrific. In 20 games, 36.1 innings he has a 1.73 ERA with 22 hits, 5 homers, 8 walks and 35 strikeouts. And he only threw one inning yesterday. I’m not sure why they are making the move now. I guess a reward for Pearson’s work in Buffalo.

Welcome back Nate. See you again soon Bowden.