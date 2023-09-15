Game #148 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

Another day, another game. A win would be nice. 15 games left. 15 wins and they would be in the playoffs. 0 wins and they won’t. I’m sure what number in between that would put them in.
Today, it is the Red Sox.
Lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Justin Turner - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Davis Schneider - DH
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Wilyer Abreu - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Trevor Story - SS
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Reese McGuire - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Brayan Bello - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
