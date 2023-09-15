 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #148 GameThread: Red Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Another day, another game. A win would be nice. 15 games left. 15 wins and they would be in the playoffs. 0 wins and they won’t. I’m sure what number in between that would put them in.

Today, it is the Red Sox.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

RED SOX BLUE JAYS
Alex Verdugo - RF George Springer - RF
Rafael Devers - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
Justin Turner - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Triston Casas - 1B Davis Schneider - DH
Masataka Yoshida - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B
Wilyer Abreu - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Trevor Story - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Reese McGuire - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Luis Urias - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF
Brayan Bello - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...