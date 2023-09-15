Berrios Was Great, and Vlad Homered, Jays Win

Red Sox 0 Blue Jays 3

We didn’t get much offense tonight. For the second night in a row, it all came off Vladimir Guerrero’s bat. Vlad hit a three-run homer in the third inning. 108.3 mph, 400 feet.

We only had four hits in all, and Vlad had two of them. Alejandro Kirk (double) and Daulton Varsho had the others.

Another anemic day for the bats, with them picking up 13 strikeouts and just 1 walk. Everyone in the lineup had at least one strikeout except Vlad.

José Berríos was terrific while wearing Roberto Clemente’s number. Seven innings, just five hits, no walks and eight strikeouts. That might have been the best start we’ve seen from Berrios.

He only threw 90 pitches. He could likely have gone another inning, but it is late in the season, and the Jordans haven’t pitched much lately. Might as well save some bullets.

Jordan Hicks threw a 3-up 3-down eighth, and Jordan Romano did the same in the ninth for save number 35.

Beyond that, there wasn’t much to talk about. The plate umpiring was much better than yesterday. Brayan Bello looks like a good young pitcher. If it wasn’t for Vlad sending his 97 mph fastball back the other way, much faster, his 6 innings would have been shutout innings.

I like Sportnet’s new moving camera, but it isn’t good for when there is action happening on the field.

Jays of the Day: Berrios (.331 WPA) and Vlad (.281, 2 for 4, 3 RBI). Let’s give honourable mentions to the Jordanaires since we haven’t had good pitching from our bullpen in a long time.

No one gets the Other Award. Varsho had the low mark at -.060 for a 1 for 3 with a strikeout.

Tomorrow is a 3:00 Eastern start. Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88) vs. Chris Bassitt 14-8, 3.83).