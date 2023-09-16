Around The Nest Episode 9: Wrapping Up the Regular Season

Broadcaster Tyler Zickel took some time out of calling the Vancouver Canadians’ run in the 2023 Northwest League Championship Series (they lead two games to one at the time of writing) to host this season’s penultimate episode of Around The Nest, the Blue Jays minor league podcast.

Zick chats with fellow game callers Chris Valentine (Dunedin Blue Jays) and Gareth Kwok (New Hampshire Fisher Cats) to wrap up the minor league regular seasons and to hear about some up and coming prospects. The Nest crew talk about the top bats, arms, and moments this year in the Blue Jays minor league system, including names like Jace Bohrofen, Alan Roden, Josh Kasevich, Mason Fluharty, Adrian Hernandez, Adam Macko, Lazaro Estrada, Kendry Rojas, Ian Churchill, Michael Tirconi, Miguel Hiraldo, and CJ van Eyk.