Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Batters

Over the last two weeks, the Jays are 8-5.

The offense averaged 3.8 runs per game, a big step down from their season average of 4.5.

Hot

Vladimir Guerrero: Started all 13 games. Hit .277/.382/.489 with 3 home runs, 1 double, 8 walks, 7 strikeouts.

Played first in 11 games, and DH in 2. He hit homers in three games in a row. It would be nice if he would continue doing that. He was all our offense for those three games. It is nice to see him swinging the bat well, finally, I hope it continues. His defense looks a lot better when he is hitting too.

Cavan Biggio: Played in 11 games, starting 9. Hit .323/.436/.516, with 3 doubles, 1 home run, 7 walks, and 8 strikeouts.

Started 4 games in RF, 4 at third and 1 in right. Also, play some first and second base. He has been terrific for a long stretch now. John has to find a way to get him in the lineup against all RHP. His defense at third looked very good too (works I thought I’d never say). And he makes most of the plays in right, maybe not always looking the smoothest but he generally gets there.

Santiago Espinal: Played in 10 games, starting 5. Hit .320/.370/.440 with 3 doubles, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts

Nice to see him hitting finally. It has been a long season for Santiago, but he is making good line-drive contact again. Unfortunately for him, he’s dropped down the depth charts with Schneider and Clement playing so well

Cold

Whit Merrifield: Played in 9 games, starting 8. Hit .094/.167/.094 with 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, and no steals.

Yeah, any batting average that starts with a 0 after the decimal place will get you in the cold group. He started 6 games in LF, 3 at second base. I like his defense in left, but, if he continues hitting like this, I’d like his defense to be on the bench. Everyone goes through a bad spell but his OBP has dropped to .321 on the season and if he isn’t getting on base, he doesn’t have much value.

Daulton Varsho: Played in 13 games, started 9 Hit .172/.250/.379 with 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 0 steals, 1 caught stealing, 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Had the big home run in our last game, but isn’t hitting at all lately. Maybe he can get it together for the last 12 games of the season? Yeah I doubt it too. His defense in the outfield is fantastic, and it has to be to carry his bat.

Davis Schneider: Played 13 games, starting 12. He .163/.294/.395 with 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 walks and 19 strikeouts.

He’s started at 9 games at 2B, and 3 at DH. We knew he couldn’t keep up the all-world hitting forever. But, even this ‘cold’ is not all that bad. I’m hoping he hits another hot stretch here. He was carrying the offence for a long time there.

Alejandro Kirk: Played in 13 games and started 10. Hit .212/.381/.303 with 3 doubles, 9 walks and 6 strikeouts.

At least he is getting on base. He seemed to be getting the line drives again for a bit there, but it has disappeared again. He’s getting a lot of work behind the plate with Jansen out.

Bo Bichette: Started 9 games. Hit ..143/.205/.200 with 2 doubles, 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

In the 9 games since coming back from the IL he’s played 7 at short, 2 at DH. IT is tough to come off the IL and be expected to his like you never missed a day, but he’s going to have to get hitting soon.

Matt Chapman: Started 4 games. Hitting .154/.214/.385 with a double and a triple, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts.

Like Bo, it is tough to come off the IL and hit like you are expected to. But that was a big hit the other day. After April, I thought he would be a very rich man after this season, now I’m wondering if he’ll have to take a 1 or 2-year contract. I think the Jays have enough younger guys who can play the position, I’m ok with letting him walk.

Kevin Kiermaier: Started 11 games: Hit .219/.235/.438 with 2 double1, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1 walk and 9 strikeouts, with 1 steal and caught 1 time.

Another guy who looked great, early in the season and then hasn’t been as good since. But his defense has been all that it was advertised to be.

George Springer: Started 13 games. Hit ..216/.286/.353 with 1 double, 2 home runs, 5 walks and 12 strikeouts.

George had a nice August, but September hasn’t been the same (after we were told how he always does well down the stretch. I know I shouldn’t listen to that stuff, but I kind of fell for him. “He’s been here before, he knows how to handle it”. No guys have hot and cold stretches. It has nothing to do with how many times they have been in a pennant race.

Spencer Horwitz: Played in 8 games, starting 3. Hit .222/.263/.333 with 2 doubles, 0 walks and 6 strikeouts.

He’s had a couple of big moments and is getting some playing time with Belt on the IL. I think he is the type that will need some at-bats to get used to the level.

Also Played

Nathan Lukes: Had 1 at-bat.

Tyler Heineman: Played in 6 games, starting 3. Hit .000/.286/.000 with 2 walks and 1 strikeout.

He had just 7 PA in his 6 games.

IL

Danny Jansen: Broken right middle finger. Out for the season. They are suggesting that he could be back if the Jays go deep enough into the playoffs, I don’t buy it. Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be catchers. They will never make it through a season without time on the IL.

Brandon Belt: Played in 1 games, going 0 for 2 with 2 k. Back issues are tricky things. I don’t know if we will see him again this season or in the playoffs (if we make it).