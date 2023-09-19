 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #151 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Our last road trip of the year starts tonight. 3 games in New York and three games in Tampa. And then the Yankees and Rays come to Toronto to finish off the season.

A sweep of the Yankees would go a long way toward securing our playoff spot. Even 2 of 3 would be handy. Hopefully, the Rangers keep losing. And I’d be ok with the Mariners also continuing to lose.

Today’s lineup with Cavan Biggio hitting in the four spot.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - RF DJ LeMahieu - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B
Cavan Biggio - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Davis Schneider - 2B Anthony Volpe - SS
Daulton Varsho - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
Matt Chapman - 3B Oswald Peraza - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Kyle Higashioka - C
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Clarke Schmidt - RHP

Poll

The Jays will win ____ game of this three game series?

view results
  • 27%
    3
    (15 votes)
  • 53%
    2
    (29 votes)
  • 12%
    1
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    0
    (3 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5, I’d take the

view results
  • 68%
    Over
    (31 votes)
  • 31%
    Under
    (14 votes)
45 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will cleanup hitter Cavan Biggio drive in a run tonight?

view results
  • 77%
    Yes
    (37 votes)
  • 22%
    No
    (11 votes)
48 votes total Vote Now

