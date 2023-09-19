Game #151 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Our last road trip of the year starts tonight. 3 games in New York and three games in Tampa. And then the Yankees and Rays come to Toronto to finish off the season.

A sweep of the Yankees would go a long way toward securing our playoff spot. Even 2 of 3 would be handy. Hopefully, the Rangers keep losing. And I’d be ok with the Mariners also continuing to lose.

Today’s lineup with Cavan Biggio hitting in the four spot.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF DJ LeMahieu - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Cavan Biggio - 1B Giancarlo Stanton - DH Davis Schneider - 2B Anthony Volpe - SS Daulton Varsho - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Oswald Peraza - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Kyle Higashioka - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Clarke Schmidt - RHP

Poll The Jays will win ____ game of this three game series? 3

2

1

0 vote view results 27% 3 (15 votes)

53% 2 (29 votes)

12% 1 (7 votes)

5% 0 (3 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 5, I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 68% Over (31 votes)

31% Under (14 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now