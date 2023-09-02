Today in Blue Jays History: Dave Stieb Throws No-Hitter

33 Years Ago Today

Blue Jays starter Dave Stieb had taken no-hitters into the 9th inning three times, so I would imagine that when Stieb walked to the mound in the ninth, on September 2, 1990, in Cleveland, he was wondering ‘what would happen this time.’ The first three times:

On September 24, 1988, in Cleveland, Julio Franco hit a grounder that took a surprisingly high hope and went over second baseman Manny Lee’s head.

hit a grounder that took a surprisingly high hope and went over second baseman head. In Stieb’s next start, in Toronto against the Orioles , Jim Traber hit a 2-out soft fly that landed between the infielders and outfielders.

, hit a 2-out soft fly that landed between the infielders and outfielders. On August 4, 1989, in the first season of SkyDome, with 2-outs in the ninth inning, which could have been a perfect game, Roberto Kelly lines a double up the gap.

But the fourth time was the charm.

In the ninth, Stieb:

Got pinch-hitter Chris James to fly out (a pretty deep flyout).

to fly out (a pretty deep flyout). Struck out pinch-hitter Candy Maldonado .

. Walked Alex Cole (Stieb walked 4, unusual for him).

(Stieb walked 4, unusual for him). And he induced Jerry Browne to fly/line out to right fielder Junior Felix.

Here is the final out:

Cleveland didn’t have a ‘murderer’s row’ back in 1990. Their clean-up hitter, Ken Phelps (likely more famous for a mention in Seinfeld than his baseball career), was hitting .155/.288/.198 at the time. Moreover, 5 of their starters had OPS numbers lower than .700.

Stieb didn’t feel he was at his best that day. From the Toronto Star game story:

I didn’t have great control. I couldn’t find my release point in the early innings. I hung pitches but got away with them. They helped me out a few times by swinging at bad pitches. They hit balls right at people.

The win was Stieb’s 17th of the season against 5 losses. He finished the game with a 2.91 ERA. He would finish the season 18-6 with a 2.93 ERA, his most wins in a season, setting a new team-high.

I was a massive fan of Stieb. He was competitive. He would have been a good match for Jose Bautista, but, unlike Jose, he would stare down teammates who make mistakes. It is too bad we didn’t have a better team when he was at the top of his game. I’m not sure if he was a bad teammate in other ways, but I’d imagine that behaviour wouldn’t endear him to the others on his team.

But I wasn’t on the team, and I just saw him as the best player on my team and the best pitcher in baseball at the time. I admired his drive to win. And, for most of his career, there weren’t many other Jays worth cheering.

It is still the only no-hitter in Blue Jays history.

Toronto Blue Jays Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str Ctct StS StL GB FB LD Unk GSc Dave Stieb, W (17-5) 9 0 0 0 4 9 0 2.91 29 123 75 35 17 23 6 10 1 0 92 Team Totals 9 0 0 0 4 9 0 0.00 29 123 75 35 17 23 6 10 1 0 92 View Original Table

Cleveland Indians Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str Ctct StS StL GB FB LD Unk GSc Bud Black, L (10-9) 7 5 2 2 1 5 1 3.63 27 121 79 56 13 10 8 13 2 0 63 Jesse Orosco 1 2 1 1 0 1 1 3.72 4 18 9 6 1 2 0 3 1 0 Steve Olin 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.04 4 8 5 4 1 0 3 1 1 0 Team Totals 9 8 3 3 1 6 2 3.00 35 147 93 66 15 12 11 17 4 0 63 View Original Table

The folks at FOCO have a Dave Stieb ‘No-Hitter Bobble Head coming out today. It is limited to 123 units (the number of pitches he threw that day). I was a huge fan of Stieb, I do want one of these (though my wife would tell you I have too many bobbleheads and other little toys looking down at me where I’m typing this. I think that’s quitter talk, personally). It is 8 inches tall.