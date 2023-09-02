 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard

By Tom Dakers
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
You can’t see the pitch, but it just bounced, five feet in front of the plate
Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

This is much better than I thought it would be.

It is funny that it shows almost a full run advantage for the Rockies when Danny Jansen homered after a third strike was called a ball (but then it doesn’t take into account what actually happened). It is all on averages.

And there is this:

