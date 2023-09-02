Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard

This is much better than I thought it would be.
It is funny that it shows almost a full run advantage for the Rockies when Danny Jansen homered after a third strike was called a ball (but then it doesn’t take into account what actually happened). It is all on averages.
And there is this:
Umpire Angel Hernandez was the lowest rated umpire on the day.— Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 2, 2023
He missed 21 calls in the #BlueJays #Rockies game and remains the lowest rate umpire this season.
He also gifted Danny Jansen a second life on what should've been a strikeout. The next pitch Jansen hit a homer. pic.twitter.com/5MrCCRmWH2
