Jays Roster Moves: Jansen to IL, Heineman Up

We knew this was coming.

Danny Jansen is on the IL with a right middle finger fracture.

Tyler Heineman has been recalled and is available tonight.

There is no timetable for Jansen’s return but I doubt he’ll be back before the end of the season.

Tyler was up earlier in the season, he played in 9 game, hitting .313/.450/.375 with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. I wouldn’t expect the same to happen this time, as much as it would be nice. As long as he does the job behind the plate I’d be happy.

For the Bisons Heineman hit .214/.331/.265 with 1 home run, 20 walks and 32 strikeouts.

Kirk you are going to have to

Today’s lineup. With a lefty starting for the Rockies, Davis Schnieder gets to DH tonight.