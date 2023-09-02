Game #136 GameThread: Jays @ Rockies

Again, just win.
Danny Jansen, as you know, is on the IL. We are going to see a lot of Kirk this month. And hopefully next month too.
Today’s lineup facing a lefty:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROCKIES
|George Springer - RF
|Charlie Blackmon - DH
|Davis Schneider - DH
|Ezequiel Tovar - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan McMahon - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Elias Diaz - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Nolan Jones - LF
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Brendan Rodgers - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Sean Bouchard - RF
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Elehuris Montero - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Brenton Doyle - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Ty Blach - LHP
