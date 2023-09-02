 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #136 GameThread: Jays @ Rockies

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Colorado Rockies Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Again, just win.

Danny Jansen, as you know, is on the IL. We are going to see a lot of Kirk this month. And hopefully next month too.

Today’s lineup facing a lefty:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ROCKIES
George Springer - RF Charlie Blackmon - DH
Davis Schneider - DH Ezequiel Tovar - SS
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan McMahon - 3B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Elias Diaz - C
Alejandro Kirk - C Nolan Jones - LF
Ernie Clement - SS Brendan Rodgers - 2B
Daulton Varsho - LF Sean Bouchard - RF
Santiago Espinal - 3B Elehuris Montero - 1B
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Brenton Doyle - CF
Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Ty Blach - LHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...