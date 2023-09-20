 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Bantering: How Do You Sleep?

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Occasionally a post calls for song lyric post titles, just like Hugo used to do.

Sometimes, a baseball player says something I can’t relate to. This is one of those cases:

I can’t remember getting 11 hours of sleep in a night in my life. A usual 13 or 14 hours seems unbelievable to me. Maybe that’s why I get cramps?

Maybe I was able to do that as a teenager. I do remember I drove my dad crazy at times by sleeping in very late on occasion.

Let’s have a poll:

Poll

How many hours a night do you generally get?

view results
  • 30%
    6 or less
    (87 votes)
  • 45%
    7
    (128 votes)
  • 18%
    8
    (51 votes)
  • 5%
    9-10
    (16 votes)
  • 0%
    11-12
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    12+
    (0 votes)
283 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. It isn’t unusual for the trailing team to get the edge from the plate umpire.

But Bill Miller had his usual crappy day behind the plate:

I would have figured that Springer had hit a home run on his birthday before:

It is hard to believe, but Wilner tells us that the Jays have the third-best record in the AL.

