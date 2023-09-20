Wednesday Bantering: How Do You Sleep?

Occasionally a post calls for song lyric post titles, just like Hugo used to do.

Sometimes, a baseball player says something I can’t relate to. This is one of those cases:

#BlueJays starter Yusei Kikuchi thinks he’ll be fine for his next start after he left the game with cramps. The biggest revelation was that he said it may have been caused by only getting 11 (!) hours of sleep last night instead of his usual 13 or 14 hours (!!) — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 20, 2023

I can’t remember getting 11 hours of sleep in a night in my life. A usual 13 or 14 hours seems unbelievable to me. Maybe that’s why I get cramps?

Yusei said he goes to bed around 11 p.m. usually and wakes up at 1 p.m. Anyway, all this means I’ll have to have a full 3000-word feature on Kikuchi’s sleep schedule at some point — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) September 20, 2023

Maybe I was able to do that as a teenager. I do remember I drove my dad crazy at times by sleeping in very late on occasion.

Let’s have a poll:

Yesterday’s Umpire Scorecard. It isn’t unusual for the trailing team to get the edge from the plate umpire.

But Bill Miller had his usual crappy day behind the plate:

I would have figured that Springer had hit a home run on his birthday before:

George Springer hit a HR when playing on his birthday for the first time in his career.



It was his 20th HR of the season, giving him 20+ HR in 8 career seasons including all 3 seasons with the #BlueJays.#NextLevel pic.twitter.com/RW3bhLLm3I — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 20, 2023

It is hard to believe, but Wilner tells us that the Jays have the third-best record in the AL.