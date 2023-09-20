Game #152 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

The Jays are trying to add to their four-game winning streak (their season high is six games).

And the Jays have a new player, Cam Eden is now on the active roster. Ernie Clement, who was hitting the ball very well, in his few games with the team. I’m sorry to see him go, but it seems the team wants a pinch-runner who can steal a base. It will be interesting to see how much action he gets.

Not surprisingly, the Red Sox and the A’s (unless there is a late comeback) weren’t helpful today. The Orioles also have lost to the Astros.

So a win would be good Jays.

Tonight’s lineup. There was a late change, Vlad is out with knee soreness. This time of year everyone is sore. Sometimes the soreness is too much to deal with. You play 150 games of anything in say 160ish days and see if you don’t have soreness.