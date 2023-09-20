Blue Jays 6 Yankees 0

Best words in the English language: Jays Beat Yankees.

The Jays scored a run in the third. With two outs, Kevin Keirmaier singled. George Springer singled him to third, and Bo Bichette hit a ground ball that pitcher Michael King slowed enough that Bo reached, and we had a run.

Kevin Gausman wasn’t good, but he made it through 6 scoreless, with just 3 hits and 3 walks, with 10 strikeouts (helped by maybe the worst strike zone in baseball history. Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing, and I didn’t blame him.

We got a couple more runs in the eighth, off 5 walks and some wild pitches. Tommy Kahnie may be my favorite none Blue Jay pitcher.

And we got more in the ninth:

Kiermaier doubled.

Springer singled.

Bo singled.

King Biggio walked (I was watching the game in the bar, and I saw the Sportsnet graphic, it had King (for Michael) and then Biggio, and I thought, for a moment, that Cavan had changed his name, I’m going to go with it. Get used to it).

Spencer Horwitz singled. Suddenly it was 6-0.

The Yankees got a run back in the bottom of the ninth. but we’ll forgive Erik Swanson. Chad Green and Jordan Hicks threw a scoreless inning each.

We had 9 hits and the day (and 6 walks).

Springer, Bo, Merrifield, and Kiermaier had two hits each.

Jays of the Day Gaursman (.379 WPA), Green (.105) and Merrifield.

Other Award: Varsho (-.114 for an 0 for 4 with 2 k).

And, not that anyone will care, but we joined a Wednesday bowling league (playing with friends Reese, Charissa and Kaylee (they asked to be mentioned)) and I won the first game!

Tomorrow Berrios and Cole are starters.